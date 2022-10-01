Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 259,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 65,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 153.1% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.1% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 190,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

