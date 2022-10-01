Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 3.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

