Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $189.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.13.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.