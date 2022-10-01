Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

