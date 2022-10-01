Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGTC. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

