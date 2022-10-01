Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

