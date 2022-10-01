Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
