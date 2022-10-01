Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $50.54 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $50.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $58.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $59.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $39.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $35.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.25 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ARCH opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.41. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

