Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1412906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 965,691 shares of company stock worth $3,064,997. Insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

