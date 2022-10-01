Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $259.41 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $259,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

