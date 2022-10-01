Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 745,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

