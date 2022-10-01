Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Performance

NYSE:AVLR opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.78. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avalara

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

