Avient Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avient Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

AVNT opened at $30.30 on Friday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $67,816,000. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in Avient by 26.8% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after acquiring an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 877.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 508,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 362,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

