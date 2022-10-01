B. Riley Comments on Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

