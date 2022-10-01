Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

