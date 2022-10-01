Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

