Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.10

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Banc of California Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $957.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $85.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

