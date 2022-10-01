Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.90. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.