Barclays Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $110.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $106.61 and a one year high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.29.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.