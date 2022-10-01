Barclays Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $2.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.
Canopy Growth Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.