Barclays Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $2.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

