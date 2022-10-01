BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Financial Survey

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group 25.04% 10.26% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.48 $6.92 million N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.44 $2.32 billion $3.95 8.70

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 10 0 2.60

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats BEO Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

