Berenberg Bank Boosts Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target to €17.60

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank to €17.60 ($17.96) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,751.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTC JTKWY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

