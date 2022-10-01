Berenberg Bank Cuts Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target to €21.50

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $16.78 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

