Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,512,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 395.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

