Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.09.

NYSE BILL opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.70. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

