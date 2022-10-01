Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

BIIB stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $290.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

