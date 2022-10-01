BMO Capital Markets Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $33.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

