Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.97 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

