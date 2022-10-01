BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 23,500 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63).

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at GBX 433.10 ($5.23) on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 310.53 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market cap of £80.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.75.

Get BP alerts:

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP Company Profile

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 547.43 ($6.61).

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.