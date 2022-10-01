BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

BrandShield Systems Price Performance

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 7.88 ($0.10) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 19 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.27.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.