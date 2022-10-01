Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 10,764 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.