Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 17,014 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

SNN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

