Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.