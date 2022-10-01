Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,601 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $299,619,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 752,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.35 and its 200 day moving average is $273.80. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

