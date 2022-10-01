Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 6,713 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.