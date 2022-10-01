Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 244,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $312.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $448.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.