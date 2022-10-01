Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

