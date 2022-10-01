Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 127 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $796,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $255.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.57 and a 12 month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

