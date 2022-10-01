Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,847 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after buying an additional 338,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.