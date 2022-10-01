Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 29,305 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Azenta

In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Recommended Stories

