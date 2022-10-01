Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.