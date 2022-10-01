Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

