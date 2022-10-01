Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after buying an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

ENB stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

