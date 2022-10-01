Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after purchasing an additional 564,910 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after purchasing an additional 377,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $19,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.