Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 14.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.2 %

NewMarket Announces Dividend

Shares of NEU opened at $300.83 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $378.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.