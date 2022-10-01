Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,624,000.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.41. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

