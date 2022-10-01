Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

BCE Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.86%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.