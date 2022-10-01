Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.1 %

AAP stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

