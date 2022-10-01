Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

ESI stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.