Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 201,052 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.