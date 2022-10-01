Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.01 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

