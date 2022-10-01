Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 611.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $35.56 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.